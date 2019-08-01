Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Cora Gold Ltd (LON:CORA)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.93 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.40 ($0.07), 189,852 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 239% from the average session volume of 55,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.57.

In other Cora Gold news, insider Robert Monro purchased 173,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £5,217.39 ($6,817.44).

Cora Gold Company Profile (LON:CORA)

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro property, which consists of four contiguous permits covering an area of approximately 320 square kilometers located in Koulikoro region in southwest Mali.

