Cormark Comments on Yamana Gold Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$541.27 million for the quarter.

YRI has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$4.75 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.30 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of YRI opened at C$3.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a PE ratio of -28.89. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of C$2.41 and a 1 year high of C$4.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.91.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Racine purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.79 per share, with a total value of C$195,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 369,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,032,066.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.81%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.