Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Position Increased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,099 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 766.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 54,700 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 3.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 94.6% in the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 15,196 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Corning news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 194,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,207,526.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,188.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.71. 8,334,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,774,805. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.91. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLW. S&P Equity Research downgraded Corning from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.31 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

