Corning (NYSE:GLW) Downgraded to Neutral at S&P Equity Research

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at S&P Equity Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00. S&P Equity Research’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.44% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GLW. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.31 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.62.

NYSE GLW opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.91. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corning will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 194,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,207,526.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,188.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 31.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 32,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

