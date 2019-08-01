Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covanta (NYSE:CVA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the second quarter of 2019, Covanta Holding incurred loss due to the adverse impact of commodity price volatility of power and scrap metal. Moreover, persistent rise in plant operating expenses are likely to hurt margins of the company. Also, the company’s businesses are subject to stringent laws and regulations in the United States. It's high debt level is a concern. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past one month. However, the company continues to focus on fleet optimization through the sale of some of its small and less profitable plants. The company along with its partners — Green Investment Group and Veolia — have announced few projects in the U.K., which will have a combined annual processing capacity in excess of 2 million tons. It is consistently investing in different growth projects.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CVA. Macquarie began coverage on Covanta in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Covanta from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Covanta from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Covanta stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.36. 8,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,882. Covanta has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -173.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). Covanta had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Covanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Covanta will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,000.00%.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Broglio sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,949.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Simpson sold 44,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $784,382.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 133,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,087.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Covanta by 6.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,234,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,987,000 after purchasing an additional 206,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Covanta by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243,392 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,686,000 after purchasing an additional 90,234 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Covanta by 34.5% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Covanta by 1,313.2% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 28,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 26,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Covanta in the fourth quarter valued at $38,627,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

