CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Trading Down 1.6%

CPI Card Group Inc (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) dropped 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.50, approximately 2,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 7,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

PMTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CPI Card Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CPI Card Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.15.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $66.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CPI Card Group Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CPI Card Group stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of CPI Card Group Inc (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.31% of CPI Card Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States.

