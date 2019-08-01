Cred (LBA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.25 Million

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Cred has a total market cap of $13.25 million and approximately $933,516.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cred token can now be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, DDEX, Bibox and Huobi. Over the last seven days, Cred has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Cred

Cred’s launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 554,971,570 tokens. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, DDEX, UEX, IDEX, Kyber Network, Bibox, Gate.io and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

