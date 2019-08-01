Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Given New $380.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $355.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $381.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $412.67.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock traded up $7.83 on Wednesday, hitting $485.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,303. Credit Acceptance has a 52-week low of $356.12 and a 52-week high of $509.99. The company has a quick ratio of 31.27, a current ratio of 31.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $485.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $8.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.08. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

