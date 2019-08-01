Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives $16.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

CS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,666,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,890. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

