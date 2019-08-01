Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) a CHF 70 Price Target

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) received a CHF 70 target price from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

LHN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 52 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 60 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 57 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group set a CHF 48 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 52 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 55.11.

Lafargeholcim has a 12-month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12-month high of CHF 60.

