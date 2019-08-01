Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 5,800 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.79) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

RB has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 8,100 ($105.84) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,900 ($77.09) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 6,300 ($82.32) to GBX 6,900 ($90.16) in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 8,000 ($104.53) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 7,153.89 ($93.48).

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,252 ($81.69) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,449.26. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,559 ($72.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.13%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is 0.66%.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah sold 13,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,143 ($80.27), for a total value of £841,652.43 ($1,099,767.97). Also, insider Christopher Sinclair acquired 1,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6,375 ($83.30) per share, with a total value of £68,595 ($89,631.52).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

