Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter.

NYSE CS traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,652,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,890. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.00. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $15.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 19,305 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth $493,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

