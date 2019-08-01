Credit Suisse Group Raises Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $170.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

UHS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $138.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $145.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.76.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $150.86 on Monday. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $112.79 and a 1-year high of $157.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.12.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Universal Health Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 4.20%.

In related news, EVP Marvin G. Pember sold 16,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $2,496,271.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,379 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,495.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Hotz sold 7,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,081,805.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,022,497.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sector Gamma AS lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 64,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 27.4% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 29.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 613.9% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

