Creditbit (CRB) Market Cap Tops $65,035.00

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Creditbit token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin. Creditbit has a market cap of $65,035.00 and $251.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Creditbit has traded down 35.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.47 or 0.01033321 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000953 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004756 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

About Creditbit

Creditbit (CRYPTO:CRB) is a token. Its launch date was November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,901,017 tokens. The official website for Creditbit is www.creditbit.org. The official message board for Creditbit is forum.creditbit.org. Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditbit

Creditbit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditbit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

