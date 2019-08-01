Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07, Morningstar.com reports. Criteo had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Criteo updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CRTO stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.09. Criteo has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $30.85.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.53.

In other news, COO Mary Spilman sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $26,717.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,447 shares of company stock valued at $42,570 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 21.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 7.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 822,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,135,000 after buying an additional 60,463 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the second quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 27.7% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 24,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

