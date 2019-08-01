Critical Review: Wins Finance (NASDAQ:WINS) versus Qudian (NASDAQ:QD)

Wins Finance (NASDAQ:WINS) and Qudian (NYSE:QD) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Wins Finance alerts:

Wins Finance has a beta of 3.36, meaning that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qudian has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wins Finance and Qudian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wins Finance $100,000.00 2,678.13 $10.49 million N/A N/A Qudian $1.12 billion 2.70 $362.35 million $1.13 8.09

Qudian has higher revenue and earnings than Wins Finance.

Profitability

This table compares Wins Finance and Qudian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wins Finance N/A N/A N/A Qudian 38.69% 28.87% 18.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Wins Finance and Qudian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wins Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A Qudian 0 5 1 0 2.17

Qudian has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 58.64%. Given Qudian’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Qudian is more favorable than Wins Finance.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Wins Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Qudian shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Qudian beats Wins Finance on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wins Finance

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions for small and medium enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers financial guarantees, as well as financial leasing, advisory, consultancy, and agency services in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province, and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Wins Finance Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc. provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products. In addition, it operates a platform for loan recommendations and referrals. Qudian Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Wins Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wins Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.