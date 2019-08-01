Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.46 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 1.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare updated its Q3 guidance to $0.00-$0.02 EPS.

Cross Country Healthcare stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 30,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $349.52 million, a PE ratio of 80.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.95. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $11.91.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark bought 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $66,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barrington Research set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

