CrowdWiz (WIZ) Price Hits $0.0103 on Exchanges

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. CrowdWiz has a total market capitalization of $73,931.00 and approximately $119.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded 37.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CrowdWiz token can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009494 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00015033 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002172 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000703 BTC.

CrowdWiz Profile

CrowdWiz (WIZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 11,169,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,210,512 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here. CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io.

CrowdWiz Token Trading

CrowdWiz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

