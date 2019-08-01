CrypticCoin (CRYP) Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One CrypticCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. During the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. CrypticCoin has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $45,239.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00675666 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00183051 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00067546 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000524 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About CrypticCoin

CRYP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news. The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CrypticCoin Coin Trading

CrypticCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

