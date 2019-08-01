Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cummins from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $169.00 target price (up from $163.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Cummins from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.67.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.98. 12,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,545. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.56. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.40 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 34.47%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

