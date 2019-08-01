Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Lowered to $162.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $162.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered Cummins from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $195.00 price objective on Cummins and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Cummins from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cummins from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.67.

NYSE CMI traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.88. 32,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,545. Cummins has a 12 month low of $124.40 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). Cummins had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.1% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 509,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.5% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

