D.B. Root & Company LLC Decreases Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,609 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in WP Carey by 65.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WP Carey during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in WP Carey by 22.5% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WP Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WP Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut their price target on WP Carey to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.45.

WPC opened at $86.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.47. WP Carey Inc has a 52 week low of $62.12 and a 52 week high of $87.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.42 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 44.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.034 per share. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. WP Carey’s payout ratio is 76.81%.

WP Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

