D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF makes up about 0.9% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC owned approximately 3.62% of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 31.9% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 30,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 889.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMH opened at $33.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.27. John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.46 and a fifty-two week high of $36.47.

