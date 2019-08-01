D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $4.13 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,384 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.8% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 79,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 59,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 192,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 52,137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $53.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.69. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $55.12.

