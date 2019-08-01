D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $612,000 Stock Position in PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl (BMV:SPHQ)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its stake in PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl (BMV:SPHQ) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 189,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in shares of PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 870,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 114,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000.

SPHQ opened at $33.47 on Thursday. PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl has a 12 month low of $533.00 and a 12 month high of $561.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.10.

