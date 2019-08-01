D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 122 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 159.2% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $4,989,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $759,144.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,273 shares of company stock worth $9,722,608. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $94.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.07. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $51.19 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $118.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 154.96%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.