D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 216 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 12.7% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 2.7% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 5.1% during the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 5.1% during the first quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $562,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $252.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.60.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $262.00 price target (down from $273.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.58.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.03, for a total value of $46,036.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,924.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 16,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.68, for a total transaction of $3,774,827.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,154 shares of company stock worth $4,955,775. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

