D. R. Horton Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $4.22 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:DHI)

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of D. R. Horton in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $4.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.07. Wedbush also issued estimates for D. R. Horton’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DHI. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.98.

NYSE DHI opened at $45.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. D. R. Horton has a 52 week low of $32.39 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 7.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 14.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $115,236,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,738,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,100 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 3,904.1% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,673,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,870 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,558,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $726,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,641,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,226,577,000 after purchasing an additional 707,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

