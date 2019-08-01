DA Davidson Weighs in on Gladstone Commercial Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Gladstone Commercial in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.58 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.59.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 14.94 and a current ratio of 14.94. The stock has a market cap of $648.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.34.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.55 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 4.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 94.34%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

