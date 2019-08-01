Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Danaher by 12.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 692,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,472,000 after purchasing an additional 79,287 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.7% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 12,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.7% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 12,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.23, for a total transaction of $408,722.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,838.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William King sold 12,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $1,682,464.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 392,121 shares of company stock valued at $53,603,339. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $140.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $145.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.54.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

