Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Lowered by Stralem & Co. Inc.

Stralem & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,860 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 3.6% of Stralem & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,527,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $774,743,000 after acquiring an additional 583,194 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Danaher by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,231,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.54.

In other news, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 1,010 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $145,480.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,851.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.78 per share, for a total transaction of $248,482.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,121 shares of company stock worth $53,603,339. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHR traded up $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $142.32. 934,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,592. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $145.50. The company has a market capitalization of $101.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

