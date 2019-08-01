DaTa eXchange (DTX) Trading Down 10% This Week

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One DaTa eXchange token can now be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon. During the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. DaTa eXchange has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $265.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $597.05 or 0.05734751 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00045706 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000187 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001057 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Token Profile

DaTa eXchange (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,819,977 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao.

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

