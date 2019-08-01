Datum (DAT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.64 Million

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Datum token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Kucoin, OKEx and COSS. Datum has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $155,670.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00282746 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.11 or 0.01424432 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00114753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00021316 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum launched on July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,435,124 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, COSS, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

