Davenport Resources (ASX:DAV) Trading Down 10.4%

Shares of Davenport Resources Ltd (ASX:DAV) traded down 10.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.04 ($0.03) and last traded at A$0.04 ($0.03), 85,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 152% from the average session volume of 33,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.05 ($0.03).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$0.05. The company has a market cap of $6.16 million and a PE ratio of -2.87.

Davenport Resources Company Profile (ASX:DAV)

Davenport Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Germany. The company primarily explores for potash, copper, and gold deposits. Its principal asset is the South Harz project that includes two exploration licenses located in Thüringen, Germany. Davenport Resources Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

