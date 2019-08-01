Davy Asset Management Ltd Invests $249,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 9.0% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.0% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, insider Kevin Jennings sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $235,698.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 3,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $837,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,109 shares of company stock worth $5,072,969 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $208.61 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $218.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.22. Lam Research had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Lam Research from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Lam Research from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lam Research to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.38.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.