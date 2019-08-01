Davy Asset Management Ltd Invests $335,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Davy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,454 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 190.8% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 698 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 73.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 378.4% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. B. Riley raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.52.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $49.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $52.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 47.88%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.88%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

