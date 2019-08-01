Davy Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Davy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,081 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Intuit by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 403,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,316,000 after buying an additional 53,912 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Intuit from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $258.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.15.

INTU stock opened at $277.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.09. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.61 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.42.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 41.50%.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 103,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.59, for a total value of $26,846,038.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $35,049,508.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,296 shares of company stock valued at $72,342,898. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

