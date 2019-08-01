Davy Asset Management Ltd Takes $2.54 Million Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Davy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M. Kraus & Co raised its position in 3M by 5.2% during the second quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 3,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 11.7% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management raised its position in shares of 3M by 52.6% in the first quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 4,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. raised its position in shares of 3M by 3.6% in the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 3,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $174.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.57. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $159.32 and a 1-year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. 3M’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Dillon bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $169.50 per share, with a total value of $203,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory R. Page bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $176.26 per share, with a total value of $176,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $559,260. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.98 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.77.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

