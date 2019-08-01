Davy Asset Management Ltd Takes $410,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Davy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 55.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 50.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group set a $84.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.47.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.52 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $79.61. The firm has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.28.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $399,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

