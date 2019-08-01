Davy Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Davy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Clorox by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 582,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,822,000 after buying an additional 45,408 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,899,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,347,000 after buying an additional 335,835 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Clorox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup set a $156.00 target price on Clorox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $159.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $168.00 price target on Clorox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.50.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $162.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $132.67 and a 12 month high of $167.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.75. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.38.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Clorox had a return on equity of 108.82% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 20,399 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $3,215,086.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

