Davy Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Davy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 31.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 128.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 24,602 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,551,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,086,000 after purchasing an additional 190,333 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 110.7% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,104 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.13 per share, for a total transaction of $33,263.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $588,640.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,906.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $31.50 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.69.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.