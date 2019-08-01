Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

“Daxor has a substantial commercial opportunity with its device that provides an accurate and quick measure of blood volume. Accurately measuring blood volume is critical in treating and diagnosing numerous ailments, such as heart and kidney failure, hypertension, syncope, and fluid and blood transfusion management. Highly compelling data on readmission rates and mortality reduction hit the sweet spot of both better health outcomes and greater profitability for hospitals and payers.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst wrote.

Get Daxor alerts:

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Daxor in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DXR stock opened at $9.14 on Monday. Daxor has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $19.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Daxor stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned about 1.22% of Daxor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Daxor

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Daxor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daxor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.