DEEX (DEEX) Market Cap Hits $523,282.00

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 36.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. During the last week, DEEX has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One DEEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. DEEX has a total market cap of $523,282.00 and approximately $4,313.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEEX alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010987 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005055 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000138 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000266 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange.

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.