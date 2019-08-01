Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €58.50 by Barclays

Barclays set a €58.50 ($68.02) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DHER has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delivery Hero currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €48.99 ($56.96).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero stock opened at €44.77 ($52.06) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €40.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €27.48 ($31.95) and a fifty-two week high of €52.35 ($60.87). The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -218.39.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.