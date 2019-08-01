Delta Capital Management LLC Has $3.47 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Delta Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up approximately 2.2% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Longview Asset Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Longview Asset Management LLC now owns 32,898,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,569,043,000 after buying an additional 215,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,511,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $551,080,000 after purchasing an additional 193,294 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,365,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $569,677,000 after purchasing an additional 252,900 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 16,833.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 960,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 955,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 18,507.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 926,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,628,000 after purchasing an additional 921,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

NYSE GD traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $185.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,779. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $143.87 and a 52 week high of $207.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.09.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.35.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.