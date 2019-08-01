Delta Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Delta Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,589 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BK. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4,919.9% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,207,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,512 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,721,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,675,000 after purchasing an additional 655,356 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 54.2% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,469,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,109,000 after purchasing an additional 516,424 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 112.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 425,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2,698.1% during the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 326,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,453,000 after purchasing an additional 314,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 621,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $31,158,748.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William M. Daley purchased 11,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.93 per share, with a total value of $509,955.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.30. 955,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,673,249. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.57. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $42.13 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.94 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Featured Article: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.