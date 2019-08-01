Derby & Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Derby & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 4.5% of Derby & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Derby & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 166,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 403,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,942,000 after purchasing an additional 19,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 60,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.62. 69,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,234. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.59 and a 1-year high of $116.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

