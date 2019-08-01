Derby & Company Inc. Has $538,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Derby & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 0.3% of Derby & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Derby & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,618. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $73.18 and a 1-year high of $89.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.96.

