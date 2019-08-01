Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $226,000 Stock Position in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 308,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1,822.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 292,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 277,555 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 209,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 180,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 104,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DSM traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.39. 18,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,994. Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08.

About Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average maturity of greater than 10 years.

