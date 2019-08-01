Destination Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 825.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 191.8% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 82.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3,800.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 69.0% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 93.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of MLM opened at $247.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.73. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.75 and a 1-year high of $252.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.07). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $700,864.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,457.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 14,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 167,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,824,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,869. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.22 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.37.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.